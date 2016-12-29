Mark Wahlberg Enjoys Fun in the Sun with Wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg is continuing his vacation, without wearing a shirt of course!

The 45-year-old actor has been putting his hot body on display all week and he was spotted relaxing on a yacht with his wife Rhea Durham on Wednesday (December 28) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Mark and Rhea were joined by their kids (not pictured) and some friends for the fun in the sun.

Make sure to go see Mark in his new movie Patriots Day. It is currently playing in limited release and will soon be put in theaters nationwide.