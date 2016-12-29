Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 11:03 am

Mark Wahlberg Enjoys Fun in the Sun with Wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg Enjoys Fun in the Sun with Wife Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg is continuing his vacation, without wearing a shirt of course!

The 45-year-old actor has been putting his hot body on display all week and he was spotted relaxing on a yacht with his wife Rhea Durham on Wednesday (December 28) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Mark and Rhea were joined by their kids (not pictured) and some friends for the fun in the sun.

Make sure to go see Mark in his new movie Patriots Day. It is currently playing in limited release and will soon be put in theaters nationwide.
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg enjoys fun in the sun with wife rhea durham 01
mark wahlberg enjoys fun in the sun with wife rhea durham 02
mark wahlberg enjoys fun in the sun with wife rhea durham 03
mark wahlberg enjoys fun in the sun with wife rhea durham 04
mark wahlberg enjoys fun in the sun with wife rhea durham 05
mark wahlberg enjoys fun in the sun with wife rhea durham 06
mark wahlberg enjoys fun in the sun with wife rhea durham 07
mark wahlberg enjoys fun in the sun with wife rhea durham 08

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Bikini, Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here