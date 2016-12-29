Top Stories
Thu, 29 December 2016 at 12:19 pm

Melanie Griffith Strolls Around Aspen with Her Step-Son Jesse

Melanie Griffith Strolls Around Aspen with Her Step-Son Jesse

Melanie Griffith bundles up while going for a stroll around town on Wednesday (December 28) in Aspen, Col.

The 59-year-old actress was joined for her winter vacation by her step-son Jesse Johnson.

Jesse is an actor who has been seen in the movie Killing Lincoln as John Wilkes Booth and he will soon be part of the Twin Peaks reboot cast.

Melanie has been spending the holidays with her daughter Dakota Johnson, ex-husband Don Johnson, mom Tippi Hedren, and more family members. See some Instagram snaps below!

DJ and DJ 😇🎄❤️❗⛄

A photo posted by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on

Click inside to see more Instagram photos…

Mor Mor and the boys! @donjohnson ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on

