Top Stories
The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 9:33 pm

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Spend the Afternoon Visiting the Rady Children's Hospital!

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Spend the Afternoon Visiting the Rady Children's Hospital!

Miley Cyrus brought smiles to the faces of children today!

The 24-year-old entertainer was joined by her fiance Liam Hemsworth as they visited the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

While they were there, Miley and Liam met with kids and the staff of the hospital as part of her Happy Hippie Foundation.

Miley took to Instagram to document her visit with the ‘youngins’ as she thanked the staff of the hospital for their dedication to treating all of their patients.

Click inside to see more pics form Miley & Liam’s visit…

Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!!

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here