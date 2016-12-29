Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Spend the Afternoon Visiting the Rady Children's Hospital!
Miley Cyrus brought smiles to the faces of children today!
The 24-year-old entertainer was joined by her fiance Liam Hemsworth as they visited the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.
While they were there, Miley and Liam met with kids and the staff of the hospital as part of her Happy Hippie Foundation.
Miley took to Instagram to document her visit with the ‘youngins’ as she thanked the staff of the hospital for their dedication to treating all of their patients.
