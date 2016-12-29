Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 1:19 pm

Disney Channel Star Debby Ryan Mistaken For Debbie Reynolds

Disney Channel Star Debby Ryan Mistaken For Debbie Reynolds

Former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan took to social media to clear up rumors that she had died.

The 24-year-old Jessie actress was apparently mistaken to be the late Debbie Reynolds, who sadly died from a stroke this week.

Debby tweeted to fans that she was alive and well after seeing some “RIP” tweets showing in her feed.

“No… guys, that’s very thoughtful but it’s Reynolds. Debbie Reynolds…,” Debbie tweeted.

