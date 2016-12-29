Disney Channel Star Debby Ryan Mistaken For Debbie Reynolds

Former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan took to social media to clear up rumors that she had died.

The 24-year-old Jessie actress was apparently mistaken to be the late Debbie Reynolds, who sadly died from a stroke this week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debby Ryan

Debby tweeted to fans that she was alive and well after seeing some “RIP” tweets showing in her feed.

“No… guys, that’s very thoughtful but it’s Reynolds. Debbie Reynolds…,” Debbie tweeted.

To find out more on this story, head over to