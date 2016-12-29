Top Stories
Thu, 29 December 2016 at 5:20 pm

Olympian Gus Kenworthy Talks About Falling in Love with Boyfriend Matthew Wilkas

Olympian Gus Kenworthy Talks About Falling in Love with Boyfriend Matthew Wilkas

Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy came out as gay a little over a year ago and now he is opening up about falling in love with boyfriend Matthew Wilkas.

The hot couple is featured in Out Magazine‘s Love Portfolio and the guys talk about how Gus asked Matt out on Instagram, but it took them a year to finally go on a date.

Gus likes surprising me. He showed up at my door in Hartford, Conn., where I was doing a play, a few months after we met. In the 24-hour period before that he was being very elusive, and I got the sense that he wasn’t interested in me anymore. I was weirdly upset, and then he showed up. We were on the couch kissing, and I’d been sitting on the words for a long time, the feeling of it, and I just said, ‘I have something I want to say, but I’m really scared to say it to you,’ and I started crying,” Matt said.

“I was visiting him in Connecticut just before Christmas, and we were lying on the couch watching TV, and I could feel his heart beating and sensed his energy, and he turned to me and said, ‘I want to tell you something, but I’m scared,’ and I just totally hijacked it and said, ‘I love you.’ And then he said it back, and he was crying, and I was crying. It was really sweet,” Gus explained.

For the full interview, visit Out.com!
Photos: Roger Erickson
