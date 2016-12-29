Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 10:18 am

Rob Kardashian Suffers Medical Emergency, Blac Chyna & Kris Jenner Rush to Hospital

Rob Kardashian has reportedly been hospitalized for a medical emergency and his fiancee Blac Chyna and mom Kris Jenner were both spotted rushing to the hospital.

It has not yet been confirmed, but TMZ reports that Rob “was in medical stress.” The reality star’s condition is not currently known.

Kris arrived at the hospital with boyfriend Corey Gamble and Chyna arrived separately, all at around 9:45pm on Wednesday night (December 28) in Hidden Hills, Calif.

Chyna was not seen with the couple’s daughter Dream, so it’s believed that the newborn was not the patient.

We hope that everything is okay!

UPDATE: Rob reportedly checked himself into the hospital due to his diabetes acting up. He allegedly has gained a lot of weight lately and was no longer able to control his diabetes.
