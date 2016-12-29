'Rogue One' Star Ben Mendelsohn's Wife Files For Divorce

Ben Mendelsohn‘s wife has decided to end their marriage.

The 47-year-old Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor’s wife, British author Emma Nadine Forrest, just filed for divorce, according to TMZ.

Emma has filed legal documents asking for spousal support and physical custody of their three-year-old daughter. She listed December 1 as their separation date and cited “irreconcilable differences.”

The couple got married back in June 2012.

In case you don’t know, Ben plays Orson Krennic in the latest Star Wars flick.