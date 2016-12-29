Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo Introduces Son Eli Christopher - See a Photo!

Ellen Pompeo Introduces Son Eli Christopher - See a Photo!

Serena Williams Is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian!

Serena Williams Is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 4:25 pm

Ryan Gosling Reuniting With 'La La Land' Director For Upcoming Neil Armstrong Biopic

Ryan Gosling Reuniting With 'La La Land' Director For Upcoming Neil Armstrong Biopic

Ryan Gosling is set to star in an upcoming biopic about Neil Armstrong.

The 36-year-old will play the famous astronaut who was the first man to set foot on the moon, in a script based on James Hansen‘s book First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong and written by Spotlight adapter Josh Singer, according to THR.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Gosling

The project will reunite Ryan with his La La Land director, Damien Chazelle.

The movie “will aim to tell the story of NASAâ€™s mission to land a man on the moon, specifically the years 1961 to 1969, according to studio sources,” THR reports.

ARE YOU EXCITED to see Ryan in the role of Neil Armstrong?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Damien Chazelle, Movies, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here