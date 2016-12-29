Ryan Gosling Reuniting With 'La La Land' Director For Upcoming Neil Armstrong Biopic

Ryan Gosling is set to star in an upcoming biopic about Neil Armstrong.

The 36-year-old will play the famous astronaut who was the first man to set foot on the moon, in a script based on James Hansen‘s book First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong and written by Spotlight adapter Josh Singer, according to THR.

The project will reunite Ryan with his La La Land director, Damien Chazelle.

The movie “will aim to tell the story of NASAâ€™s mission to land a man on the moon, specifically the years 1961 to 1969, according to studio sources,” THR reports.

