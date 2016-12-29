Top Stories
Serena Williams Is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian!

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 2:49 pm

Serena Williams Is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian!

Serena Williams Is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian!

Serena Williams just announced that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian!

The 35-year-old fittingly revealed the news by announced it on Reddit. Serena wrote a poem that she posted in the “I Said Yes” section of the site.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” Serena wrote in the poem. “To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on one knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

Click inside to read Alexis’ reply to Serena’s post…

“And you made me the happiest man on the planet,” Alexis replied in a comment.

The engagement comes as a surprise as Serena and Alexis, 33, have kept their relationship on the down-low until now. They have been dating for just over a year and now they’re ready to tie the knot!

