Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Thu, 29 December 2016

Steve Martin deleted a tweet that he wrote as a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher after people called his words sexist.

The 71-year-old actor was trying to convey that he was captured by the Star Wars actress’ beauty at a young age and later learned of her witty personality after he got to know her.

Click inside to read the deleted tweet…

“When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well,” Steve tweeted before being pressured to delete it.

While some people shamed Steve for tweeting about Carrie‘s looks right after her death, others said that it was a lovely tribute to his longtime friend.

DO YOU THINK Steve Martin’s tweet was appropriate or insensitive?
  • http://gayamericaninargentina.blogspot.com.ar/ JJ THE EXPAT

    He called her a beautiful creature. That’s not being sexist. Sally Fields used the same term to describe her onscreen daughter Julia Roberts in Steel Magnolias when she passed away. It’s actually a term on endearment.

  • Jenny from the flop

    the twitter trolls are awful! he wrote a beautiful tweet and now you made him delete it! you dont care about carrie, you care about provoking people! if y’all trolls cared about carrie you would not have made another person feel shameful about their condolences!!

  • http://www.paulwalkerfoundation.org RayonLight

    Are people really that stupid. I wish social media would just disappear.

  • Casey C

    can someone explain what’s wrong with the tweet? for the majority of people, when you don’t know someone, like an actor, you’re struck by their looks first and then learn their personality. How is what he said offensive? He calls her beautiful and then praises her personality. FFS

