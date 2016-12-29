Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Taylor Lautner is by his rumored girlfriend Billie Lourd‘s side amid the loss of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds within one day.

The 24-year-old actress met Taylor, 24, while working together on the show Scream Queens and their relationship was revealed at the season two wrap party when they were spotted kissing on the dance floor.

After Carrie‘s death, Taylor took to his Instagram account to send his support to Billie and he was pictured alongside her on Wednesday morning before Debbie passed away.

The rest of the cast of Scream Queens has also been supportive of Billie this week.

We continue to send all of our love to Billie during this difficult time.