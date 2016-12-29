Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 9:19 am

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Taylor Lautner is by his rumored girlfriend Billie Lourd‘s side amid the loss of her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds within one day.

The 24-year-old actress met Taylor, 24, while working together on the show Scream Queens and their relationship was revealed at the season two wrap party when they were spotted kissing on the dance floor.

After Carrie‘s death, Taylor took to his Instagram account to send his support to Billie and he was pictured alongside her on Wednesday morning before Debbie passed away.

The rest of the cast of Scream Queens has also been supportive of Billie this week.

We continue to send all of our love to Billie during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor lautner is comforting billie lourd 01
taylor lautner is comforting billie lourd 02
taylor lautner is comforting billie lourd 03
taylor lautner is comforting billie lourd 04
taylor lautner is comforting billie lourd 05
taylor lautner is comforting billie lourd 06
taylor lautner is comforting billie lourd 07
taylor lautner is comforting billie lourd 08
taylor lautner is comforting billie lourd 09
taylor lautner is comforting billie lourd 10
taylor lautner is comforting billie lourd 11

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, Getty, WENN, Instagram
Posted to: Billie Lourd, Taylor Lautner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This_Is_NOT_a_Drill

    How horrible to lose your mother and grandmother……….God Bless her and her uncle Todd.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here