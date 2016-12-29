Top Stories
Ellen Pompeo Introduces Son Eli Christopher - See a Photo!

Ellen Pompeo Introduces Son Eli Christopher - See a Photo!

Serena Williams Is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian!

Serena Williams Is Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 4:57 pm

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Next Slide »

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The guys featured on the list of JustJared.com‘s top 25 actors of 2016 have had award-winning moments, been the subjects of high-profile relationships, given us peeks at their hot bodies, and more throughout the past year.

We are getting ready for the new year by recapping the top celebs of the past year, as determined by our readers. All of the rankings that we post in our recaps are based on statistics grabbed from reader interaction via pageviews, comments, and more.

We already brought you the list of the top 25 actresses and the top 25 music stars, and now we have the top actors!

Click through the slideshow to see where the stars ranked on the list this year…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, WENN, Marcus Owen/startraksphoto.com
Posted to: 2016 Year End Recap

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here