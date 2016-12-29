These Celebs Got Married In 2016 - Full Recap!

2016 is coming to a close in just a few days, and we wanted to reflect on all the couples that got married this year.

Celebs like Shia Labeouf and Mia Goth, Empire co-stars Trai Byers and Grace Gealey, Olympian Shawn Johnson, Pretty Little Liars‘ star Troian Bellisario and Suits‘ Patrick J. Adams, and many more have walked down the isle.

Other well-known celebrities who have gotten married this year include Corbin Bleu, designer Christian Siriano, YouTube star Sam Tsui, Ciara, DWTS‘ Witney Carson and Mark Ballas (not together), Michael Phelps, and Dianna Agron.

Congrats again on all the marriages! Here’s to many more in 2017!

