Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 9:20 am

These Celebs Got Married In 2016 - Full Recap!

2016 is coming to a close in just a few days, and we wanted to reflect on all the couples that got married this year.

Celebs like Shia Labeouf and Mia Goth, Empire co-stars Trai Byers and Grace Gealey, Olympian Shawn Johnson, Pretty Little Liars‘ star Troian Bellisario and SuitsPatrick J. Adams, and many more have walked down the isle.

Other well-known celebrities who have gotten married this year include Corbin Bleu, designer Christian Siriano, YouTube star Sam Tsui, Ciara, DWTSWitney Carson and Mark Ballas (not together), Michael Phelps, and Dianna Agron.

Congrats again on all the marriages! Here’s to many more in 2017!

Click through the slideshow to see which celebrities have tied the knot this year….
Credit: Instagram; Photos: Getty, AKM-GSI
Posted to: 2016 Year End Recap

