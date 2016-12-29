Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 1:55 pm

This 'Gilmore Girls' Tweet is Stirring Up Rumors of a New Season

A tweet that Netflix sent out this week is stirring up rumors of another season of the hit series Gilmore Girls.

The tweet has a bunch of spoilers in it once we explain the details, so we’re going to hide the sensitive info after the cut.

Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and most of the original cast reunited for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which debuted on Netflix over Thanksgiving weekend.

Click inside to see the tweet and why it points to another season…

SPOILER ALERT – DON’T CONTINUE IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED ALL GILMORE GIRLS EPISODES YET!

In the last four words of the series, Rory Gilmore (Bledel) revealed to her mom Lorelai (Graham) that she is pregnant with her first child. What we don’t know if who the dad is!

In a past episode, the character April Nardini did a science fair project that helped her figure out who her dad is. In the tweet from Netflix, Rory’s possible dads are placed onto the science far project, referencing how Rory’s daughter might need to figure out who her dad is one day. Will we get more episodes soon to get the details?
