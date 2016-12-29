Tina Knowles Announces Instagram Break, Says Her Kids Think She's 'Not That Great on Social Media'

Tina Knowles has announced that she will be taking a break from social media after she accidentally liked a negative post about Jennifer Hudson.

The 62-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer has been active on Instagram over the years, but it doesn’t sound like her daughters Beyonce and Solange are pleased about it.

“They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful,” Tina wrote.

Tina caused a little bit of controversy on Instagram this week after she accidentally and unknowingly pressed the “like” button on a comment that said something mean about Jennifer‘s voice.

“I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing. I’ve known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative!” Tina said in her lengthy note on Instagram. “My children worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it. They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful.”

“And somehow maybe I touched a button but the truth is I was on my Instagram and someone commented on Beyoncé (positive) by the way , and I went to look at their site and saw some good videos and performances of Beyoncé I came across the video of her and Jennifer (which I totally enjoyed) and I was looking at them I didn’t even look at the comments or what people were saying till just now. and I absolutely would not have touched a like or dislike on one of these sites. I think if you look through my Instagram you’ll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don’t remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you❤️and I’d have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity,” she said.