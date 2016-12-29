Todd Fisher Posts Touching Tribute to Mom Debbie Reynolds & Sister Carrie Fisher

Todd Fisher, the son of Debbie Reynolds and brother of Carrie Fisher, has posted a moving tribute after the death of the two women.

The 58-year-old filmmaker shared a sketch drawn by Ricky LaChance, which has gone viral over the past day. The drawing features Carrie dressed as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia and Debbie dressed as Singin’ in the Rain‘s Kathy Selden with their arms around each other’s backs.

“This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting,” Todd wrote in the tweet.

This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting pic.twitter.com/AeIVGaGl9k — Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 29, 2016

