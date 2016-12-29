Trey Songz Arrested in Detroit After Destroying Concert Stage

Top Stories
Trey Songz was arrested after he destroyed the stage during a concert in Detroit.

The 32-year-old singer was performing at WJLB’s Big Show at the Joe concert on Wednesday night (December 28) when he was told his set was going too long and he had to finish up.

Trey did not seem happy at all about being told to wrap up and threatened to “go the f–k crazy” if someone were to cut him off. After he did get cut off, Trey tore down speakers and threw the microphone while destroying the stage. He then jumped down into the crowd.

A police spokesman told the Associated Press that a police sergeant was struck in the head by something thrown from the stage. Trey faces charges for “malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing charges.” He was held at the Detroit Detention Center until early Thursday.


