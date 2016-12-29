VIDEO: Bella & Gigi Hadid Rap Nicki Minaj's 'Starships' Before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!
Who knew Bella and Gigi Hadid could rap?!
Before hitting the catwalk during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the model sisters rapped Nicki Minaj‘s hit song “Starships”!
Bella and Gigi – in full hair and makeup – looked sexy in lingerie as they dropped a few verses before the show.
Nicki was so impressed by the Hadid sisters’ rendition that she posted the clip up on her Instagram.
