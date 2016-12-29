Top Stories
The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 11:39 pm

VIDEO: Bella & Gigi Hadid Rap Nicki Minaj's 'Starships' Before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

VIDEO: Bella & Gigi Hadid Rap Nicki Minaj's 'Starships' Before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Who knew Bella and Gigi Hadid could rap?!

Before hitting the catwalk during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the model sisters rapped Nicki Minaj‘s hit song “Starships”!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Bella and Gigi – in full hair and makeup – looked sexy in lingerie as they dropped a few verses before the show.

Nicki was so impressed by the Hadid sisters’ rendition that she posted the clip up on her Instagram.

ππ #Bella #Gigi πππ

A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Also pictured inside: Bella and her mom Yolanda Hadid out and about in this week in Aspen, Colorado.
Just Jared on Facebook
bella gigi hadid rap nicki minaj in lingerie 01
bella gigi hadid rap nicki minaj in lingerie 02
bella gigi hadid rap nicki minaj in lingerie 03
bella gigi hadid rap nicki minaj in lingerie 04
bella gigi hadid rap nicki minaj in lingerie 05
bella gigi hadid rap nicki minaj in lingerie 06
bella gigi hadid rap nicki minaj in lingerie 07
bella gigi hadid rap nicki minaj in lingerie 08
bella gigi hadid rap nicki minaj in lingerie 09
bella gigi hadid rap nicki minaj in lingerie 10

Photos: AKM-GSI, Instagram
Posted to: 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Lingerie, Nicki Minaj, Yolanda Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here