Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Debbie Reynolds' Son Todd Fisher Reveals Her Final Words

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Ranking JustJared.com's 25 Most Popular Actresses in 2016

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Taylor Lautner Is Comforting Billie Lourd Amid Her Double Loss

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 3:18 pm

VIDEO: Billie Lourd's Recent Impression Of Late Grandmother Debbie Reynolds Will Melt Your Heart

VIDEO: Billie Lourd's Recent Impression Of Late Grandmother Debbie Reynolds Will Melt Your Heart

Billie Lourd recently opened up about her late grandmother, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds.

The 24-year-old actress even told a story about her (and did a spot-on impression) while promoting Scream Queens earlier this month on Late Night With Seth Meyers, a couple weeks before her death.

“First of all, she gets really upset when I get called Carrie Fisher‘s daughter,” Billie said. “She wants people to call me Debbie Reynolds‘ granddaughter. It’s very offensive to her.”

Debbie actually sat Billie down at one point and showed her diaries from when she was just starting out.

“You’re sitting in the makeup chair. It’s five in the morning,” Billie said (in Debbie‘s voice). “They’ve pulled out all your eyebrows. You have no eyelashes left. Your hair is a shell of itself. And all you wanted to be was a gym teacher.”

Still, that didn’t convince Billie to give up her dream of show business.

Sadly, she lost Debbie and her mom Carrie in the same week. Our thoughts are with her and her entire family right now.


Billie Lourd Does Debbie Reynolds Impression
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Posted to: Billie Lourd, Debbie Reynolds, Seth Meyers

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here