VIDEO: Billie Lourd's Recent Impression Of Late Grandmother Debbie Reynolds Will Melt Your Heart

Billie Lourd recently opened up about her late grandmother, legendary actress Debbie Reynolds.

The 24-year-old actress even told a story about her (and did a spot-on impression) while promoting Scream Queens earlier this month on Late Night With Seth Meyers, a couple weeks before her death.

“First of all, she gets really upset when I get called Carrie Fisher‘s daughter,” Billie said. “She wants people to call me Debbie Reynolds‘ granddaughter. It’s very offensive to her.”

Debbie actually sat Billie down at one point and showed her diaries from when she was just starting out.

“You’re sitting in the makeup chair. It’s five in the morning,” Billie said (in Debbie‘s voice). “They’ve pulled out all your eyebrows. You have no eyelashes left. Your hair is a shell of itself. And all you wanted to be was a gym teacher.”

Still, that didn’t convince Billie to give up her dream of show business.

Sadly, she lost Debbie and her mom Carrie in the same week. Our thoughts are with her and her entire family right now.



