Top Stories
The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 9:37 pm

VIDEO: Cate Blanchett Promotes Broadway Debut 'The Present' on 'GMA'

VIDEO: Cate Blanchett Promotes Broadway Debut 'The Present' on 'GMA'

Cate Blanchett is getting excited for her Broadway debut!

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted braving the rain for her appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday (December 29) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cate Blanchett

Cate was there to discuss her upcoming Sydney Theatre Company’s production of The Present, newly adapted by her husband Andrew Upton.

The Present started previews on December 17 and will open on January 8 for a limited run through March 19.

Cate has also been busy filming for the highly anticipated Ocean’s Eight.

See what Cate had to say about The Present below.



Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh Talk New Play Live on ‘GMA’
Just Jared on Facebook
cate blanchett promotes broadway debut the present on gma 01
cate blanchett promotes broadway debut the present on gma 02
cate blanchett promotes broadway debut the present on gma 03
cate blanchett promotes broadway debut the present on gma 04
cate blanchett promotes broadway debut the present on gma 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Cate Blanchett

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here