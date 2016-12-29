VIDEO: Cate Blanchett Promotes Broadway Debut 'The Present' on 'GMA'

Cate Blanchett is getting excited for her Broadway debut!

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted braving the rain for her appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday (December 29) in New York City.

Cate was there to discuss her upcoming Sydney Theatre Company’s production of The Present, newly adapted by her husband Andrew Upton.

The Present started previews on December 17 and will open on January 8 for a limited run through March 19.

Cate has also been busy filming for the highly anticipated Ocean’s Eight.

Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh Talk New Play Live on ‘GMA’