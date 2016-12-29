VIDEO: Chris Martin Pays Tribute To George Michael With 'Last Christmas' Cover at Homeless Shelter

Chris Martin is remembering the late George Michael with a sweet tribute.

The 39-year-old singer recently stopped by a homeless shelter in London where he played Wham!‘s famous hit “Last Christmas.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Martin

“That moment when Coldplay‘s Chris Martin drops into the Crisis at Christmas shelter, with no fuss, no fanfare, and no press to help make tea and coffee and also play guitar so the guests can have a sing song,” an attendee named Matthew posted on Instagram.

Watch video of Chris‘s visit below: