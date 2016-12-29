Top Stories
Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

The 25 Most Popular Actresses on Just Jared in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 1:58 am

VIDEO: Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Perfectly Explain Their Mother-Daughter Dynamic in 2011 Oprah Interview

VIDEO: Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Perfectly Explain Their Mother-Daughter Dynamic in 2011 Oprah Interview

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were a tight pair.

The late actresses appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show back in 2011 in which they opened up about their mother-daughter dynamic.

“The funniest thing is my mother goes on the road and works,” Carrie said. “She gets up and puts her face on and her hair on, and she’s just…alive. At a time in her life when a lot of people are getting ready not to be. My mother is bigger than ever.”

“I follow her example and I respect who she is. And if I’m like her in any way, I’m very very happy,” Carrie added.

Debbie said, “I admire her strength and survival. I admire that she’s alive. She has chosen to make it. It would have been easy to give up and give in, to keep doing drugs. I feel that as a mother, I will protect her. Who will do that when I’m gone?”

“I want happiness for my daughter,” she added. “I want Carrie to be happy.”

Debbie sadly died of a stroke just a day after Carrie passed from cardiac arrest.

Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher on Oprah
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Oprah

