The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Thu, 29 December 2016 at 6:35 pm

VIDEO: Elton John Pays Tribute to Good Friend George Michael in Concert

VIDEO: Elton John Pays Tribute to Good Friend George Michael in Concert

Elton John is still mourning the loss of his good friend George Michael.

During his show in Las Vegas last night (December 28), the 69-year-old entertainer performed “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” – the duet he sang with George back in 1990.

Fans took to social medias to share clips of Elton performing the song as a picture of George was displayed on the screen behind him.

After the singer passed away on Christmas morning, Elton took to his Instagram to share a sweet message saying George was a “the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist.”

Click inside to watch clips of Elton John paying homage to George Michael…

