VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan is 'Trying So Hard' for 'Mean Girls' Sequel, Has Written Treatment

Lindsay Lohan really wants a Mean Girls sequel to happen!

Of course, Mean Girls 2 has already been made, but it didn’t feature any of the original main cast members.

“I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2,” Lindsay said during a Facebook live session with CNN on Thursday (December 29). “It is not in my hands. I know that Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount [Pictures] are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

“I have already written a treatment for it,” she added. “I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, the director; he’d happily come back.”

Watch the full interview below.



Lindsay Lohan – Mean Girls 2

Lindsay also opened up about which other stars she would love to have on board for the sequel. Click inside to find out what she said…

“I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Fallon in the movie,” she revealed.