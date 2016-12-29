VIDEO: Noah Cyrus Debuts 'Almost Famous' With Acoustic Performance

Noah Cyrus has released her new song “Almost Famous,” and you can listen to it right here!

The 16-year-old actress, singer, and little sister of Miley Cyrus debuted the acoustic track with a performance she shared via social media on Thursday (December 29).

“As a thank you for all the ❤ for the #MakeMeCry acoustic video, here’s something a little extra #AlmostFamous,” Noah wrote on Twitter.

Last month, Noah released her first single “Make Me (Cry)” – watch that video here.

“You were the right face at the wrong time, love,” she sings in “Almost Famous.” “I only wish I woulda known it.”

Check it out below!



Noah Cyrus – Almost Famous [Acoustic Performance]