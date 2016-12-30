Alessandra Ambrosio & Her Girlfriends Make a Splash in Brazil!

Top Stories
Fri, 30 December 2016 at 6:12 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio has been taking Brazil this past week, all while flaunting her super cute bikinis (and bikini bod).

The 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted enjoying her family vacation in a gorgeous new yellow bikini on Friday (December 30) in Santa Catarina (head to our gallery to see all the pics).

She was joined by her partner Jamie Mazur and their little ones, Anja, 8 and Noah, 4.

Alessandra stayed hydrated with juice from a fresh coconut before the family of four rented a boat with a water slide.

The model also shared a video clip on her Instagram that same day, in which she and three bikini-clad girlfriends hold hands while jumping into the water (her kids opted for dry land).

Watch below!

