Top Stories
The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Claims of Sexism

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 2:00 am

Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Another Sexy Bikini in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Another Sexy Bikini in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio makes a splash in the ocean while on vacation on Thursday afternoon (December 29) in Brazil.

The 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel looked sexy in a tiny star-print bikini as she lounged out by the ocean.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra has been in Brazil for the holidays with her kids and family.

Later that day, Alessandra took to Instagram to share a sexy pic of herself in her Jo De Mer bathing.

⭐️✌️⭐️ by @raulguterres #foreveronvacation

A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

10+ pictures inside of Alessandra Ambrosio on the beach in Brazil…
Just Jared on Facebook
alessandra ambrosio rocks sexy bikini in brazil 01
alessandra ambrosio rocks sexy bikini in brazil 02
alessandra ambrosio rocks sexy bikini in brazil 03
alessandra ambrosio rocks sexy bikini in brazil 04
alessandra ambrosio rocks sexy bikini in brazil 05
alessandra ambrosio rocks sexy bikini in brazil 06
alessandra ambrosio rocks sexy bikini in brazil 07
alessandra ambrosio rocks sexy bikini in brazil 08
alessandra ambrosio rocks sexy bikini in brazil 09
alessandra ambrosio rocks sexy bikini in brazil 10
alessandra ambrosio rocks sexy bikini in brazil 11

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Bikini

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Billie Lourd leans on rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner after her mother and grandmother's deaths - TMZ
  • Has Prince Harry met Meghan Markle's family? - Gossip Cop
  • Young Hollywood sends support to Billie Lourd with touching tweets - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's latest fight - Radar
  • Britney Spears spent the holidays with her new model beau - Lainey Gossip
  • Check out 2017's most anticipated movies - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here