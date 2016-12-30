Amanda Nunes' Girlfriend Sends So Much Support for UFC 207
Amanda Nunes will be fighting against Ronda Rousey in the highly anticipated UFC 207 match tonight and her biggest support is definitely her girlfriend Nina Ansaroff!
The 28-year-old fighter became the first openly gay UFC champion earlier this year and she credits Nina, a fellow fighter, as the person who makes her a better competitor.
“It helps me to be calm because I know Nina understands,” Amanda told USA Today. “She knows everything that goes into being a fighter so I don’t have to explain why I am doing this or that. Sometimes getting ready to fight is a difficult time, but she makes it easy for me and I try to do the same for her.”
If you take a look at Nina‘s Instagram feed, you will see that she is constantly sending love and encouragement to Amanda. See her #WCW post from this week below!