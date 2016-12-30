Ariel Winter Gives a Shout-Out to 'Fake Friends' on Twitter

Buh-bye, 2016!

Ariel Winter is ready to kick off the New Year with a fresh start.

The 18-year-old Modern Family actress took to Twitter to express her feelings about “fake friends” on Thursday (December 29).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

“Shoutout to the ones you thought were real friends but really are just fake friends in disguise💥💥💥 #j,” she wrote along with a GIF of David Spade from Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, which you can view here.

“Dickey Roberts former child star meme 😂😂😂😂 #lovedavidspade,” Sterling Beaumon replied to the tweet.

Shoutout to the ones you thought were real friends but really are just fake friends in disguise💥💥💥 #j pic.twitter.com/x4sK80BytA — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) December 29, 2016

Pictured: Ariel stopping by the Nail Bar and Beauty Lounge with a friend on Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

15+ pictures inside of Ariel Winter going to the nail salon…