Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 12:28 pm

Ariel Winter Gives a Shout-Out to 'Fake Friends' on Twitter

Ariel Winter Gives a Shout-Out to 'Fake Friends' on Twitter

Buh-bye, 2016!

Ariel Winter is ready to kick off the New Year with a fresh start.

The 18-year-old Modern Family actress took to Twitter to express her feelings about “fake friends” on Thursday (December 29).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

“Shoutout to the ones you thought were real friends but really are just fake friends in disguise💥💥💥 #j,” she wrote along with a GIF of David Spade from Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, which you can view here.

“Dickey Roberts former child star meme 😂😂😂😂 #lovedavidspade,” Sterling Beaumon replied to the tweet.

Pictured: Ariel stopping by the Nail Bar and Beauty Lounge with a friend on Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif.

15+ pictures inside of Ariel Winter going to the nail salon…

Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 01
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 02
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 03
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 04
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 05
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 06
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 07
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 08
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 09
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 10
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 11
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 12
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 13
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 14
ariel winter gives a shout out to fake friends on twitter 15

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Ariel Winter

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here