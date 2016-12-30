Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 2:53 pm

Billie Lourd Says Mother Carrie Fisher Raised Her 'Without Gender'

Billie Lourd Says Mother Carrie Fisher Raised Her 'Without Gender'

Carrie Fisher was undoubtedly an amazing mother to her daughter Billie Lourd.

The 24-year-old Scream Queen actress opened up about her late mother’s parenting style in an interview with Teen Vogue that has resurfaced in light of recent tragic events.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Lourd

“Your mother, Carrie Fisher, is known for portraying the iconic Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, and she is also a huge feminist,” the interviewer Ryan Murphy began. “What advice did she give you when you were starting acting?”

“She told me to be true, and kind, and confident in yourself,” Billie answered. “She raised me to not think of men and women as different. She raised me without gender. It’s kind of the reason she named me Billie. It’s not about being a strong woman – it’s about being a strong person. She once told me, ‘I never sat you down with a credo. It was more about leading by example.’”

Bright Lights, a documentary about the relationship between Carrie and her own mother, Debbie Reynolds, will air on HBO next week.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Joe; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here