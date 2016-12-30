Billie Lourd Says Mother Carrie Fisher Raised Her 'Without Gender'

Carrie Fisher was undoubtedly an amazing mother to her daughter Billie Lourd.

The 24-year-old Scream Queen actress opened up about her late mother’s parenting style in an interview with Teen Vogue that has resurfaced in light of recent tragic events.

“Your mother, Carrie Fisher, is known for portraying the iconic Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, and she is also a huge feminist,” the interviewer Ryan Murphy began. “What advice did she give you when you were starting acting?”

“She told me to be true, and kind, and confident in yourself,” Billie answered. “She raised me to not think of men and women as different. She raised me without gender. It’s kind of the reason she named me Billie. It’s not about being a strong woman – it’s about being a strong person. She once told me, ‘I never sat you down with a credo. It was more about leading by example.’”

Bright Lights, a documentary about the relationship between Carrie and her own mother, Debbie Reynolds, will air on HBO next week.