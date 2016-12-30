Top Stories
Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Carrie Fisher Fans Honor Her Memory with Lightsaber Tribute (Video)

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 7:00 am

Cara Santana & Jesse Metcalfe Spend the Afternoon Shopping on Rodeo Drive

Cara Santana & Jesse Metcalfe Spend the Afternoon Shopping on Rodeo Drive

Cara Santana is all smiles as she carries her shopping bags on Thursday afternoon (December 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress went natural and pretty in a leather baseball cap and a sweater as she was joined by fiance Jesse Metcalfe.

Later that day, Cara took to Instagram to share a pic of the palm trees along Rodeo Drive as she headed home for the night.

La, La, La, La, LA // 🌴🌴🌴

A photo posted by CaraASantana (@caraasantana) on

10+ pictures inside of Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe out and about…
