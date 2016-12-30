Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Documentary Will Air on HBO Next Week

Bright Lights, a documentary about the relationship between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, will air on HBO next week.

The air date for the documentary was moved up from a scheduled launch in March following the deaths of the mother and daughter this week.

Brights Lights, directed by actor and filmmaker Fisher Stevens, will air on January 7. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in May and Carrie was on hand to promote the film.

“It’s life with Carrie and Debbie. It’s about both of them trying to stand upright, both having their frailties — age on the one hand and mental illness on the other. It’s a love story about a mother and daughter — they happen to be Carrie and Debbie,” HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins told Variety.