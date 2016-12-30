Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 11:06 am

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Documentary Will Air on HBO Next Week

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Documentary Will Air on HBO Next Week

Bright Lights, a documentary about the relationship between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, will air on HBO next week.

The air date for the documentary was moved up from a scheduled launch in March following the deaths of the mother and daughter this week.

Brights Lights, directed by actor and filmmaker Fisher Stevens, will air on January 7. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in May and Carrie was on hand to promote the film.

“It’s life with Carrie and Debbie. It’s about both of them trying to stand upright, both having their frailties — age on the one hand and mental illness on the other. It’s a love story about a mother and daughter — they happen to be Carrie and Debbie,” HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins told Variety.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here