Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Will Be Buried at Forrest Lawn Cemetary

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds‘ family have decided on their final resting place.

According to TMZ, the mother and daughter will be buried side-by-side at Forrest Lawn cemetery during a joint ceremony in Burbank, Calif.

The family had plots at Hollywood Forever Cemetery and even visited the site earlier this week but reportedly decided on Forrest Lawn because Debbie loved Liberace and the family felt she’d want to be near him.

Debbie and Carrie‘s funeral will be very small and for family and very close friends.

There is a memorial for the public in the works but a date has not been set as Carrie‘s daughter Billie Lourd is going through an understandably difficult time.