The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 7:59 pm

Carrie Fisher's Autopsy Has Been Completed After Delay

Carrie Fisher‘s autopsy following her untimely passing has been completed.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s office confirmed that the examination had been conducted on Friday (December 3) and she was released to “a mortuary selected by the family,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Earlier, it was reported that there would be a delay in completing her autopsy while her family decided how to proceed.

After Carrie‘s mother Debbie Reynolds‘ passing, the family was understandably shaken and Carrie‘s daughter Billie Lourd deferred authority to her father Bryan.

The family is reportedly planning on a joint funeral for Carrie and Debbie.

