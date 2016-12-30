Top Stories
Fri, 30 December 2016 at 10:04 pm

Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death Unclear After Autopsy

Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death Unclear After Autopsy

Carrie Fisher‘s death certificate has been issued but it does not list a cause for her passing.

The late 60-year-old actress underwent an autopsy on Friday (December 30) but the results are unclear, according to TMZ.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office explained that the cause of death is “not obvious” and they have “deferred” reaching a conclusion.

The reason a death certificate was issued before the cause of death could be determined was so that the family could bury her, which can not be done without a certificate.

Carrie is set to be buried next to her mother Debbie Reynolds at Forrest Lawn Cemetery.

