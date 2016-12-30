Conor Kennedy Was Defending His Gay Friend During Bar Fight

Conor Kennedy was arrested this week following a bar fight in Aspen and now his father, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is explaining what happened during the “menacing” incident.

The 22-year-old was defending his gay friend against bullies who called him the F-word, his father said.

“Conor has always reacted against bullying,” Robert told Aspen Times. “I’m happy he stood up for his friend… I’m very sorry it turned into a police incident. [Conor’s] not liking the attention.”

A group of four men allegedly used homophobic slurs against one of Conor‘s friends and the Kennedy family member asked them to apologize. One of the guys did apologize, but when they were leaving the club an hour later, the guys started using the slurs again. Conor told them to stop and that’s when one of the guys took a swing at him and the fight broke out.

“We are aware of some of those allegations and we are following up on them this evening,” Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn said in a statement. “At the moment, there have been no allegations of additional crimes given by witnesses or those involved in the incident.”

Conor dated Taylor Swift in 2012 and they were spotted on several occasions together around the family compound in Massachusetts.