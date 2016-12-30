Diane Kruger Flashes Her Bikini Bod on Her Tropical Vacay

Diane Kruger is looking amazing in her bikini while on vacation at a tropical destination this past week.

The 40-year-old actress has been busy eating oysters, sipping on cocktails, and generally living the good life.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Diane took to Instagram to flash her bikini bod to the camera. Check it out below!

“Needed a vacay so badly,” Diane wrote along with a pic of herself rocking another swimsuit in front of a mirror.

A video posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:48pm PST

Click inside to see the rest of Diane’s vacation pics…

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Dec 29, 2016 at 8:06pm PST

Find your light 😉 A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:52pm PST

👣 A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:29am PST