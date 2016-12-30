Diane Kruger Flashes Her Bikini Bod on Her Tropical Vacay
Diane Kruger is looking amazing in her bikini while on vacation at a tropical destination this past week.
The 40-year-old actress has been busy eating oysters, sipping on cocktails, and generally living the good life.
Diane took to Instagram to flash her bikini bod to the camera. Check it out below!
“Needed a vacay so badly,” Diane wrote along with a pic of herself rocking another swimsuit in front of a mirror.
