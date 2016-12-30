Dylan McDermott & Maggie Q Head Through JFK Airport With Their Dog

Engaged couple Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q were spotted traveling with their furry friend.

The 55-year-old Perks of Being a Wallflower actor and the 37-year-old Nikita actress made their way through JFK Airport on Wednesday (December 28) in New York City. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

The last time we saw this couple out and about was back in June while they took a romantic sunset stroll in Venice, Calif.

Up next for Maggie is the crime/thriller The Crash, set to hit theaters on January 13 – check out the new poster here (exclusively on Just Jared)!

You can catch Dylan in the romantic movie Blind, also set for a 2017 release date.