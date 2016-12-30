Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty & The Beast' in Official Audio!

After Emma Watson‘s Belle doll was released and an audio clip of her singing made its way online, Disney released the official version of the actress singing “Something There” from the upcoming movie Beauty and the Beast!

In the animated movie, “Something There” is the only song that features the Beast (Dan Stevens) singing and the song features the moment when Belle and the Beast first acknowledge their feelings for each other.

If you buy one of Hasbro’s Belle dolls, in stores on January 1, you will get to hear Emma‘s voice come out of it!

Make sure to see Beauty and the Beast in theaters on March 17.