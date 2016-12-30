Emma Watson's Belle Doll Features Her Singing 'Something There' - Listen Now!

Emma Watson‘s Belle doll from the upcoming movie Beauty and the Beast is about to hit shelves and it features a clip of the actress singing “Something There.”

The Hasbro toy is not supposed to be released until January 1, but some fans found it at Toys ‘R Us a little bit early.

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for Beauty and the Beast!

Jack Morrissey, one of the producers on the Disney film, reposted one of the audio clips floating around social media. “Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R’ Us…😉,” he wrote on Instagram.