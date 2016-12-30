Fergie & Josh Duhamel Cozy Up in New Instagram Pic!

Fergie is joined by Josh Duhamel as they arrive at LAX airport on Thursday (December 29) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old performer looked pretty in a short shorts as her husband rocked a baseball hat and sneakers.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

On Christmas, Josh took to Instagram to share a selfie with Fergie as they cuddled up outside by some Christmas lights.

“Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight,” Josh captioned the below pic.

A photo posted by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:31pm PST

10+ pictures inside of Fergie and Josh Duhamel arriving at LAX…