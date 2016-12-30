Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 11:29 am

George Michael's Autopsy Results Are Inconclusive

George Michael's Autopsy Results Are Inconclusive
  • Here’s what we know about George Michael‘s autopsy so far – TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario opens up about struggles after battling anorexia – Just Jared Jr
  • Check out seven celebrity wardrobe malfunctions of 2016 – Gossip Cop
  • Hot guys are wearing pink swim trunks - Lainey Gossip
  • Meet the biggest movie moneymakers of 2016 – TooFab
  • Listen to Noah Cyrus‘ emotional new song – MTV
  • These 31 styling hacks will change the way you dress in 2017 – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: George Michael, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
  • blanche.chandler

    I’ve generated $84 ,000 at present this season working on the net while I’m a full time university student . I’m utilizing an online business marketing opportunity I heard about and also I’ve made such type of great money . It is really user-friendly and also I’m just very delightful that I found out about it . The capability within this is endless . Here’s exactly what I do>>> http://secure02.weebly.com

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here