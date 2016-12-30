Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016

'Gilmore Girls' Star Danny Strong Is Engaged!

Gilmore Girls star Danny Strong officially popped the question to girlfriend Caitlin Mehner!

While on a trip to Hawaii, the 42-year-old actor asked Caitlin to marry him and then took to his Instagram to share the big news.

“3 and a half years ago I saw the cutest girl I’d ever seen and got up the nerve to talk to her. She gave me her phone number but it was missing a digit. I was convinced she had to have made a mistake (delusional?) so I tracked her down and asked her out,” he wrote.

Danny continued, “Then last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes! The moral of the story is never be deterred by a missing digit. Love you @mehns #yes.”

Congratulations Danny and Caitlin!

