Golden Globes 2017: First Wave of Presenters Announced!
The first wave of presenters for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards has been announced and you can expect to see some great stars at the event!
The show will be airing on Sunday, January 8 at 8pm on NBC and Jimmy Fallon is hosting the event.
If you haven’t seen the full list of nominations yet, go check that out. The award show covers both movies and television.
Meryl Streep will be honored at the show this year with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. She is an eight-time Golden Globe winner and a worthy recipient of the prize!
2017 Golden Globes – First Wave of Presenters
Drew Barrymore
Steve Carell
Priyanka Chopra
Matt Damon
Viola Davis
Laura Dern
Goldie Hawn
Anna Kendrick
Nicole Kidman
Brie Larson
Diego Luna
Sienna Miller
Mandy Moore
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Timothy Olyphant
Chris Pine
Eddie Redmayne
Zoe Saldana
Amy Schumer
Sylvester Stallone
Justin Theroux
Milo Ventimiglia
Sofia Vergara
Reese Witherspoon