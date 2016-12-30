Golden Globes 2017: First Wave of Presenters Announced!

The first wave of presenters for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards has been announced and you can expect to see some great stars at the event!

The show will be airing on Sunday, January 8 at 8pm on NBC and Jimmy Fallon is hosting the event.

If you haven’t seen the full list of nominations yet, go check that out. The award show covers both movies and television.

Meryl Streep will be honored at the show this year with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. She is an eight-time Golden Globe winner and a worthy recipient of the prize!

2017 Golden Globes – First Wave of Presenters

Drew Barrymore

Steve Carell

Priyanka Chopra

Matt Damon

Viola Davis

Laura Dern

Goldie Hawn

Anna Kendrick

Nicole Kidman

Brie Larson

Diego Luna

Sienna Miller

Mandy Moore

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Timothy Olyphant

Chris Pine

Eddie Redmayne

Zoe Saldana

Amy Schumer

Sylvester Stallone

Justin Theroux

Milo Ventimiglia

Sofia Vergara

Reese Witherspoon