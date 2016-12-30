Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 8:45 am

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts, Takes a Surfing Lesson with Greta Caruso!

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts, Takes a Surfing Lesson with Greta Caruso!

Jake Gyllenhaal is continuing his fun vacation with longtime best friend Greta Caruso and they were spotted going for a surfing lesson together!

The 36-year-old actor was seen going shirtless while hitting the waves with Greta on Thursday (December 29) in St. Barts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake is enjoying his time off before the new year and before he is set to begin rehearsals for the upcoming Broadway revival of the musical Sunday in the Park with George. He will star in the show for 10 weeks only!

65+ pictures inside of Jake Gyllenhaal shirtless at the beach…

Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 01
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 02
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 03
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 04
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 05
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 06
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 07
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 08
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 09
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 10
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 11
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 12
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 13
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 14
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 15
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 16
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 17
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 18
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 19
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 20
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 21
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 22
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 23
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 24
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 25
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 26
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 27
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 28
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 29
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 30
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 31
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 32
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 33
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 34
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 35
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 36
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 37
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 38
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 39
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 40
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 41
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 42
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 43
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 44
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 45
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 46
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 47
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 48
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 49
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 50
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 51
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 52
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 53
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 54
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 55
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 56
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 57
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 58
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 59
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 60
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 61
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 62
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 63
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 64
jake gyllenhaal goes shirtless in st barts takes surfing lesson 65

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Greta Caruso, Jake Gyllenhaal, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here