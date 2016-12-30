Jennifer Lopez & Drake Kiss & Dance at a Prom Night Party

Jennifer Lopez and Drake continue to fuel romance rumors after they were spotted kissing and dancing up a storm at a “prom night” themed party.

In Snapchat videos from the event on Thursday night (December 29), it appears that the entertainers are dancing to an unreleased duet. Some fans are speculating if they were shooting a music video!

JLo, 47, and Drake, 30, posed for some prom-like photos at the party, which you can see in the clip below. Drake is seen wearing a tux while Jen looks sexy in her white cut-out dress.

