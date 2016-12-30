Top Stories
Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

The 25 Most Popular Actors on Just Jared in 2016

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Jennifer Lopez & Drake Kiss & Dance at a Prom Night Party

Jennifer Lopez and Drake continue to fuel romance rumors after they were spotted kissing and dancing up a storm at a “prom night” themed party.

In Snapchat videos from the event on Thursday night (December 29), it appears that the entertainers are dancing to an unreleased duet. Some fans are speculating if they were shooting a music video!

JLo, 47, and Drake, 30, posed for some prom-like photos at the party, which you can see in the clip below. Drake is seen wearing a tux while Jen looks sexy in her white cut-out dress.

Drake & JLo ❤ @jlo #music #dance #beautiful #goals #jenniferlopez #jlovegas #allihave #jlo #Drake

A video posted by Karla (@slayitlikejlo) on

Click inside to watch the video of Jennifer Lopez and Drake kissing and dancing…

Photos: Getty
