Fri, 30 December 2016 at 5:42 pm

Jessica Alba Stocks Up on Fireworks for New Year's Eve in Hawaii

Jessica Alba Stocks Up on Fireworks for New Year's Eve in Hawaii

We want to spend New Year’s Eve with Jessica Alba this year!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted pushing her grocery cart loaded with of fireworks – presumably for New Year’s celebrations – after shopping at Foodland on Thursday (December 29) in Kauai, Hawaii.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Jessica also loaded other groceries and some of her own Honest Company products into her car.

Earlier this week, Jessica shared a photo of her two daughtersHonor, 8, and Haven, 5 – enjoying the family trip as well.

15+ pictures inside of Jessica Alba going shopping…

