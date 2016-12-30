Top Stories
Fri, 30 December 2016 at 4:02 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Meet Up for Day Date in Miami!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ready to kick off New Year’s weekend in style!

The 27-year-old DNCE singer and the 20-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted stepping out for some shopping and lunch on Friday (November 30) in Miami, Fla.

Sophie sipped on a hot drink while the adorable couple enjoyed each other’s conversation.

Joe has been in Colorado and New York for the Christmas holiday with his fam, while Sophie has been spending some time in London, but they’re definitely enjoying the warm weather vibes at the moment!

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

