Kim Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance to Visit Friend's Newborn Twins

Kim Kardashian made a rare outing for a very special friend!

The 36-year-old reality star stepped out to visit her close friend and makeup artist Joyce Bonelli, who just gave birth to twin boys!

Joyce took to her Instagram to share a few photos of Kim meeting the boys for the first time.

“The Boys ‘First Kiss’ From Auntie KiKi 💙 @kimkardashian WELOVEYEEWW❤💋 #BonelliTavernitiTwins #ILOVEMYFAMILY,” she captioned the sweet photos.

Joyce is already mom to a four-year-old son named Zeplin Black.

Congratulations Joyce!

Check out the adorable photos below…