Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Hit the Slopes in Aspen

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are enjoying their time off!

The rumored on-again couple bundled up as they hit the slopes to enjoy some skiing on Friday (December 30) in Aspen, Colorado.

The couple were joined by their seven-year-old son Mason and four-year-old daughter Penelope (not pictured) who both gave skiing a try!

While on the slopes, Kourtney showed off her crazy skills as she bent down to ski right between her friend’s legs!

She took to her Snapchat to show off her moves. Check out the video below…

A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 30, 2016 at 4:32pm PST

